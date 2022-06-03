ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wataga, IL

Dorothy J. Dahlstrom

Cover picture for the articleDorothy J. Dahlstrom, 97, of Wataga, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. She was born February 14, 1925 in Galesburg the daughter of Gerald and Iva (Hoff) Robertson. She married Richard Houlihan and he preceded her in death. She later married Herbert...

Warren County Storm 13U Split Games on Saturday

The Warren County Storm 13u split a pair of games on Saturday. In the first game the Storm beat the Ottawa Outlaws 9-8. Brett Painter was the hero in this one as he walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to bring in Ethan Woehler with the winning run. The Storm had 10 hits in the game with Marc Simmons and Lucas Horner each having 3. Chance Stewart added 2 hits while Syre Dehner and Brett Painter each had a hit. Stewart led the team with 3 RBIs. Koen Sperry threw 5 2/3 innings allowing 7 runs on 5 hits. Ethan Woehler got the win with an inning pitched allowing 1 run on no hits.
WARREN COUNTY, IL

