About 5,000 nonnative plants have been introduced into the United States by humans either purposely or by accident. Though most of these plants are harmless, many are invasive species with great potential to continue spreading widely into new natural habitats. They majorly owe their success as pests to the fact that they’re easily spread through various pathways and vectors and they can thrive in disturbed areas. Once these unwanted invaders become established in an area, they can quickly spread across the landscape and remain the dominant plant. But these invaders are not just sitting pretty in their new habitat, they have the potential to cause significant economic and environmental damage.

