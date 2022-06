The Star Spangled Spectacular is partnering with the local Fareway store for the 4th year to raise funds for the annual fireworks show in Storm Lake on Sunday, July 4th. The “Round Up For Fireworks” fundraiser starts today (Mon) and runs through Saturday, June 25th. The fundraiser gives Fareway customers the chance to round up to the nearest dollar at the register. Proceeds will go toward funding the annual Spectacular fireworks show at dusk on the 4th of July. The “Round Up for Fireworks” campaign raised more than 15-hundred dollars last year.

