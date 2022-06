This week, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., showcased $1.7 million in federal funds for the Hollywood Police Department. “The funding for body-worn cameras is an effort to increase the transparency and accountability of local law enforcement that will help build trust and understanding within the city of Hollywood community,” Wilson’s office noted. “The Hollywood Police Department is one of a few law enforcement agencies in the state of Florida that do not have body cameras. The $1.7 million allocation goes directly towards providing Hollywood police officers with the latest body-worn camera gear and accompanying technical equipment to administer the program.”

