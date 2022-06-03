ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Skidmore College hosts Electric Car and E-Bike Show

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYT9j_0fzSX3rq00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Sustainable Saratoga and Skidmore College invite the community to an EV Car and E-Bike Show. The show will take place on June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Zankel Music Center Lower Parking Lot on the Skidmore College Campus.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Attendees can talk with current EV Car and E-Bike owners as well as local dealers about the electric car and bike experience. There will be cars and bikes available to view with speakers at noon featuring Tina Carton, City of Saratoga Springs Administrator of Parks Open Lands Historic Preservation and Sustainability, discussing the city’s EV Charging Infrastructure and Complete Streets Plans.

Rayna Caldwell, Chair of the Saratoga Springs Climate Smart Task Force , will talk about the importance of reducing transportation emissions. All attendees are required to follow Skidmore’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines . Indoor masking is required and visitors must be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Education
Saratoga Springs, NY
Cars
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Americade roars back to Lake George this week

What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Saratoga Springs, NY

New York is famously known for its ultra-modern lifestyle and buildings as tall as the sky. But beyond the concrete jungle of New York is a place of respite known as Saratoga Springs. As the name suggests, the place has several natural spring baths that are induced with minerals. People...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skidmore College#Vehicles#Electric Cars#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NYS Music

Summer Series Concerts at Crandall Park in Glens Falls Announced

The Park Theater in Glens Falls will present free weekly Summer Series Concerts at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening in July. The Park Theater is a premiere theater, concert, and private event destination in the heart of downtown Glens Falls. The newly renovated century-old theater holds a long and storied history within the historic town of Glens Falls.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, June 6

Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed's latest Storm Tracker Forecast, sunshine will rule with occasional high clouds today, with temperatures warming up close to 80 degrees around the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Celebrating National Secure Your Load Day

National Secure Your Load Day, when highway safety representatives raise awareness about the dangers of driving with unsecured items, in honor of those whose lives have been lost or impacted by road debris that fell from a vehicle, is being celebrated Monday.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Hudson River Levels to Drop Eight Feet, Here’s Why

The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for several months.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy