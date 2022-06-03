ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Nephew accused of shooting uncle at Kings Lane Apartments in Burton

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 62-year-old man died Thursday evening after police say his nephew shot him at Kings Lane Apartments in Burton. The Burton Police Department found Ware Lee Lane...

www.abc12.com

fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death in Pontiac parking lot, 26 rounds fired

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County sheriff said at least 26 rounds were fired when a man was shot to death in a Pontiac gas station parking lot. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced an arrested on Monday, saying the suspect was taken into custody within three hours of the murder of the 45-year-old man. The body was found on pavement near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Police identify pregnant woman, 2 men killed in Saginaw early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the two men and woman who were shot and killed at a Saginaw residence early Sunday. Police say 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both of Saginaw, died at the scene in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. An...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

43-year-old critical after minibike crashes into a tree in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old man suffered critical injuries after his minibike hit a tree in Flint on Saturday evening. Police say Bret VanBuren was riding the minibike north on Norbert Street near Fremont Street around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the roadway and slammed into a tree.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: 3 kids, 2 adults killed in house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three children and two adults were killed in an early morning house fire in Flint on Monday. Crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclid Avenue about 4:40 a.m. on June 6. Six people were inside the home at the time, according...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Arrest made for May 29 arson of downtown Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a large fire that destroyed a downtown Saginaw building on May 29. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and they obtained evidence at the scene leading them to a suspect, who was arrested and not identified on Monday.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Family members mourn young brothers killed in Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is remembering two brothers who died in a house fire on Memorial Day weekend. Family members say 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died last week from their injuries. The boys were in an upstairs bedroom at a home in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue when the fire happened.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Five family members dead, 1 child escapes early morning house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five members of a Flint family died after their house caught fire in Flint early Monday. Investigators say the fire claimed the lives of two parents and three children. A fourth child escaped the fire by climbing out of a window and was rushed to an area hospital, where their condition was not known Monday afternoon.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Man in critical condition after crashing mini-bike

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is recovering in the hospital after crashing a mini-bile into a tree, according to the Flint Police Department. The crash happened on Saturday, June 4 at 9:29 p.m. on Norbert Street near Fremont Street. A 43-year-old man was riding a green motorized mini-bike north...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

3 People Killed In Early Morning Shooting In Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday. MLive.com reported that police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds. Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Suspect arraigned for arson of downtown Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arraigned for the arson of a downtown building in Saginaw. On May 29 at 9 p.m., the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lapeer Avenue. A two-story vacant building was heavily involved in the fire.
SAGINAW, MI
news7h.com

3 dead, several injured in shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting that left multiple people attacked early Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene on 11 South Street in Saginaw around 2:30 a.m., where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a local hospital to cope with her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man dies two days after crash on Hill Road

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man died and a woman suffered minor injuries after a crash on Hill Road last week. Police say the 42-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, which was two days after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Hill and Wakefield roads around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
GRAND BLANC, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Report A Triple Homicide

Saginaw Police officers responded at 2:30 Sunday morning to the 300 block of S. 11th for a call of a shooting with multiple people struck. Upon arrival officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two men were subsequently pronounced deceased on scene and one woman was transported to a local hospital, by ambulance, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple people dead after house fire in Flint, including children

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple people are dead after a house fire in Flint on Monday morning. Five people have died according to Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. Two were adults, three were children. One child is in a local hospital. Their condition is unknown. The fire occurred at a house...
FLINT, MI

