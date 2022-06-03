ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wolf Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli slam show about Eddie Van Halen’s death: ‘Pathetic and heartless’

By Izzy Karpinski
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhBQQ_0fzSVtk500

The son and ex-wife of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen is slamming an upcoming television special examining the last days of the rock music icon.

Van Halen’s death will be featured in an episode of Reelz’s “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…” that is due to premiere on June 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ds3d1_0fzSVtk500
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen (L) and guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wolf Van Halen, Eddie’s 31-year-old son with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, unloaded on the Reelz network on Twitter , calling the move “pathetic and heartless.” He also said, “F— @ReelzChannel , f— everyone that works on this show, and f— you if you watch it.”

Bertinelli echoed the younger Van Halen’s disgust, replying to the original tweet with, “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

‘Star Wars’ responds to attacks on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star: ‘Don’t choose to be a racist’

Eddie Van Halen died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 65. He told Billboard magazine in 2015 that he hypothesized that his tongue cancer may have been caused by holding guitar picks in his mouth during his time performing with Van Halen.

“World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyse every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death,” read the episode description on Reelz’s website .

Reelz is defending the episode, telling USA TODAY it “responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well-known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely.” The network claimed its fans say the “Autopsy” series has provided closure and helped them “become more proactive for the benefit of their health,” as well as given them a “helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Wiley wins two titles at girls state meet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North senior Addy Wiley capped off her amazing high school career with two state titles on Friday night at Indiana University’s Haugh Track & Field Complex. Not only did Wiley win the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters, she sets state records in both events with times of 2:06.26 and […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

South side crash leads to two homes damaged, one hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized and two homes are damaged after a two car crash early Sunday morning. Police responded to the intersection of South Clinton and Esmond Streets on reports of a two car accident, one car flipped over with a person possibly stuck inside. Police on scene confirmed that […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Responds to Fan Saying She Looks 'Distressed and Sad' Amid Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale earlier this week. After a fan told her they were worried about the One Day At a Time star because she looked "distressed and sad," Bertinelli said she was "just having a bad day." Bertinelli and Vitale, a financial planner, married in 2011 and separated in December 2019.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli, son blast ‘Autopsy’ episode on Eddie Van Halen’s death

Valerie Bertinelli and her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, blasted Reelz before the network airs its “Autopsy” episode about Eddie Van Halen’s death. “F–k @ReelzChannel, f–k everyone that works on this show, and f–k you if you watch it,” Wolfgang, 31, tweeted Wednesday in response to an article about the upcoming show. “F–king disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless,” he added. Bertinelli, 62, then agreed, “Good Christ this is disgusting.” Reelz’s “Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” is a documentary series that covers the deaths of celebrities who died under mysterious or highly publicized circumstances. Eddie, the legendary frontman of the rock band...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Eddie Van Halen
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Alan White Shocking Cause of Death: John Lennon's Drummer Dead at 72

Alan White, Yes and John Lennon's drummer, has died. He was 72. White, who became part of Yes for 50 years since 1972, tragically cut his career with them following his death. His family shared a statement on his Facebook page, saying that Alan White's cause of death was due to a brief illness.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#Twitter#Billboard
Loudwire

Original Bon Jovi Bassist Alec John Such Has Died

There's sad news to report as original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died. The news was confirmed by Bon Jovi, who shared the news of his passing via their social media in a tribute to the musician. Details surrounding the cause of Such's death were not provided. "We...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gene Simmons reveals fear of age is reason behind KISS split

KISS’ Gene Simmons says the band are retiring so they don’t disgrace themselves by falling over on stage in their over-the-top costumes. The straight-talking singer, 72, added it was time for the group to hang up their make-up kits as there is nothing worse for fans than watching their idols grow too old to perform to the fullest on stage.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy