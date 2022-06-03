ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sega Announces Mega Drive Mini 2, With 50 Games Included

By Ryan Dinsdale
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega has announced the Mega Drive Mini 2 which comes with more than 50 pre-installed Mega Drive and Mega CD games (Sega Genesis and Sega CD in North America). Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, Silpheed and more are all included in the ¥9,980 (around $76) price alongside a new Mega Drive port...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The 13 Best Games on PS5 Right Now

When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sega Genesis Mini#Mega Drive#The Mega Drive Mini 2#Virtua Racing#Super Fantasy Zone#Video Games Chronicle#Japanese#Sega Mega Drive Mini#Nes#Ign
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New games of 2022: all the upcoming PC games we're looking forward to

All the new games coming to PC in 2022, broken down month-by-month. We're halfway through the year, and looking forward to the rest of the new games 2022 has to offer. The beginning of the year has been stacked with huge new PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and the long-awaited, long-memed Elden Ring (opens in new tab). But big games aren't the only reason to be thrilled as a PC gamer in 2022. We're also welcoming the launch of Valve's handheld Steam Deck (opens in new tab), our very own gaming console!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
makeuseof.com

The 16 Most Popular Nintendo DS Games of All Time

If you grew up in the late 90s, you would have gotten your hands on a Nintendo DS at some point. Whether you purchased the original silver handheld DS or the Nintendo DS Lite, you would have had a collection of fun games to go along with it. If you've...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox and Bethesda hosting second, ‘extended’ games showcase on June 14

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which would normally be aligned with E3, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. But that’s not all Xbox and Bethesda have to show off next week; a second, extended look at upcoming Xbox games is coming on Tuesday, June 14, Microsoft announced Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Spider-Man game to launch on PC in August

PC gamers will soon be able to enjoy the once exclusive PlayStation Spider-Man game. Sony has this week confirmed that the PlayStation exclusive and critically-acclaimed game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, is coming to PC and will be available to purchase on August 12, 2022. The Spider-Man game has been developed by Insomniac Games and fully optimized for PC in collaboration with Nixxes Software.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sonic fans plead with Sega to delay Sonic Frontiers after two meh trailers

Well, it worked for the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Will it help Sonic Frontiers?. The weekend after Sonic Frontiers got its first gameplay reveal, the hashtag #DelaySonicFrontiers was trending on social media. Much like the social media backlash that followed the reveal of Sonic’s original design for the 2020 live-action film, fans are pleading en masse for Sega and Sonic Team to go back to the drawing board.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sega has partnered with GOG, releases ‘Alien: Isolation’

Longstanding iconic Japanese publisher Sega has finally partnered with popular digital distribution platform GOG. A post on the news portion of the GOG website reads: “Sega, one of the leading interactive entertainment companies in the world, is the latest big addition to our lineup of partners offering their games in the DRM-free format. Today’s announcement comes with the release of Alien: Isolation, the 2014 survival horror that follows the events of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, who is on a survival mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A new emulator plugin is bringing 60fps and more to Nintendo 64 games

A new fan emulation project is bringing some drastic overhauls to the visuals of classic Nintendo 64 titles. This comes from sm64rt’s Darío, who previously managed to bring ray-tracing to an unofficial Super Mario 64 PC port. They posted on Twitter: “I’d like to reveal that RT64, the path tracer behind sm64rt, is evolving into an N64 emulator plugin.” (Thanks, GamesRadar.)
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sega’s making another mini Genesis, this time with Sega CD games

Following up the Sega Genesis Mini release in 2019, Sega’s got its next mini retro console reissue coming — the Sega Drive Mini 2. (In North America, you’d know the original console by its other name, Sega Genesis 2.) The company announced the new console during a Japanese-language livestream and after teasing the announcement — with a crudely decorated cake — last week.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy