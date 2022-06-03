ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

‘Eatertainment’ concept to open near Shem Creek in late 2022

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Boston-based company is gearing up to bring a new ‘eatertainment’ venture to the Charleston area.

PiNZ Entertainment Group announced plans to open a new concept called MIX at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek in later 2022.

Credit: PiNZ Entertainment Group

“The Beach Company is thrilled for MIX to serve the Coleman Boulevard retail corridor and greater Charleston area,” Director of Commercial Asset Management, Tom Stockdale said. “Entertainment venues have been a void in the market, and we are extremely confident that MIX will become a quick local favorite as well as a destination for those seeking fun activities, quality food, and delicious beverages.”

MIX Mt. Pleasant will be a spot where sports competition meets dining, offering duckpin bowling, ax throwing, curling, an arcade, and ping pong. In addition, guests can hang out with friends at two bars, a speakeasy, and outdoor patio space complete with live entertainment.

“We are excited to bring our awesome and unique blend of entertainment and upscale food and beverage options to Mt Pleasant.” PiNZ CEO, David Breen said. “The Charleston area is a key market for our company, and we look forward to expanding our presence in South Carolina and other southeastern state markets.”

MIX will be located at 730 Coleman Blvd.

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

