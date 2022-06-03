Apple Valley's Music in Kelley Park Concert Series begins June 17

The Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s Music in Kelley Park Concert Series returns June 17.

The foundation says the free, family-friendly Friday night concerts will have a new look this year.

The foundation received feedback from its followers and the concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m and end at 8:30 p.m. The 2022 series will run June 17 through Aug. 12, at Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino Street in Apple Valley. The foundation will host a concert on July 1 during the Apple Valley Freedom Days celebration with Apple Valley local band, 5 Speed featuring Ed Kearney, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce president and vocalist Ingrid Mattsson from Uponor.

“It will be lots of fun and we are proud to partner with the Freedom Days Board to present this concert during our celebration of our nation’s freedom, recognizing all those who serve and have served to assure our freedom in America,” according to a news release.

Foundation Co-Presidents, Mary Hamann-Roland and Karen Kirkman said that we would not be able to produce this entertainment without the support of the business community.

The concert line up schedule is as follows:

• June 17: Salsa del Soul

• June 24: Apple Valley High R&B Band and Scalise

• July 1: 5 Speed

• July 8: Michael Monroe

•July 15: The Dweebs

• July 22: Coyote Wild

• July 29: J.D. Steele & MacPhail Community Youth Choir

• Aug. 5: Power of 10

• Aug. 12: Riverside All-Stars

The event will also feature multiple food vendors including BD Sammie’s, Las Tortillas, Rita’s Italian Ice, Ray’s Barbeque and The Cave.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.