ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Apple Valley's Music in Kelley Park Concert Series begins June 17

Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfl02_0fzSVXWD00

The Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s Music in Kelley Park Concert Series returns June 17.

The foundation says the free, family-friendly Friday night concerts will have a new look this year.

The foundation received feedback from its followers and the concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m and end at 8:30 p.m. The 2022 series will run June 17 through Aug. 12, at Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino Street in Apple Valley. The foundation will host a concert on July 1 during the Apple Valley Freedom Days celebration with Apple Valley local band, 5 Speed featuring Ed Kearney, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce president and vocalist Ingrid Mattsson from Uponor.

“It will be lots of fun and we are proud to partner with the Freedom Days Board to present this concert during our celebration of our nation’s freedom, recognizing all those who serve and have served to assure our freedom in America,” according to a news release.

Foundation Co-Presidents, Mary Hamann-Roland and Karen Kirkman said that we would not be able to produce this entertainment without the support of the business community.

The concert line up schedule is as follows:

• June 17: Salsa del Soul

• June 24: Apple Valley High R&B Band and Scalise

• July 1: 5 Speed

• July 8: Michael Monroe

•July 15: The Dweebs

• July 22: Coyote Wild

• July 29: J.D. Steele & MacPhail Community Youth Choir

• Aug. 5: Power of 10

• Aug. 12: Riverside All-Stars

The event will also feature multiple food vendors including BD Sammie’s, Las Tortillas, Rita’s Italian Ice, Ray’s Barbeque and The Cave.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northloop.org

Stone Arch Festival Returning To Our Side Of River

Stone Arch Festival Returning To Our Side Of River. After an overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s switch to the west side of the river, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival will be back on this side again this year, June 18th and 19th, from 4th Avenue North in the North Loop to Gold Medal Park in the Mill District.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Apple Valley, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Apple Valley, MN
Government
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park tenants upset with conditions inside Huntington Place apartments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With more than 800 units and about 3,000 residents, the aging Huntington Place apartments in Brooklyn Park are one of the largest complexes in the state and the problems inside are even larger. The City of Brooklyn Park is aware of the situation and has promised...
KARE 11

'Shaver Shuffle 5k' kicks off in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Runners and walkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to get outside and get some exercise while raising money for a good cause. Everyone gathered at the new starting point location at the Northwest Greenway in Plymouth to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at the Shaver Shuffle 5k.
PLYMOUTH, MN
96.7 The River

Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota

There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Monroe
Person
Sammie
AM 1390 KRFO

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
ROCHESTER, MN
mspmag.com

Breaking News in the '70s with Pat Miles

In 1978, I’d never been to Minneapolis, and I had no intention of taking the weekend news anchor job at WCCO. I thought: a free trip! But I met Don Shelby at the airport, we hit it off immediately, and the next thing I knew, I was driving the white Ford Fiesta my grandpa gave me up to Minneapolis. I rented a house with fellow WCCO reporter Caroline Lowe, just off Lake of the Isles, just like Mary Richards and Rhoda.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Dick’s House of Sport Concept Store Opens at Ridgedale

Replace cosmetics with a wellness department, swap men’s suits for a putting green; belts for batting cages, and you’ve got the makings of what is fast becoming the 21st century department store: a supersized, interactive sporting goods showplace. This weekend marks the grand opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods...
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelley Park#Concerts#Uponor#The Freedom Days Board#Foundation Co Presidents#Bd Sammie
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Abdi Ali, 21-Year-Old U Of M Student From Prior Lake, Last Seen June 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student. Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m. Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland) He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning. Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Bring Me The News

Squirrel causes 4,000 Prior Lake households to lose power Sunday

A squirrel caused almost 4,000 households in Prior Lake to lose power Sunday morning. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative reported that the households lost power at around 7 a.m. The cause of the outage?. Per the MVEC outage page: "A squirrel was in contact with the substation equipment." Power was...
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
184
Followers
139
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy