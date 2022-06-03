Troopers: Man killed, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash on I-4

Volusia County deadly crash (WFTV.com News Staff)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 overnight, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at mile marker 110.

Investigators said a 22-year-old Deltona woman was driving the wrong way and hit the front of another car.

Due to the impact, the car that was hit ran off the road and struck a guardrail, FHP said.

The man driving the car died in the crash. He was a 26-year-old from Brazil. A 24-year-old woman from Brazil was in the car with him. She was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Troopers said that the driver of the wrong-way car was also taken to a hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

©2022 Cox Media Group