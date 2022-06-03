Fire and vandalism reported at local middle school campus

Emergency vehicles outside of Lewis Middle School this morning.

‘Walls tagged, fire started with debris,’ says superintendent

– Apparent acts of vandalism were discovered at the Daniel Lewis Middle School campus in Paso Robles this morning.

A call came into Paso Robles Emergency Services around 6:15 a.m. Firefighters called police officers to the scene after discovering damage to classrooms.

Responding officers found that parts of the campus and five classrooms had been vandalized.

“Walls were tagged, some paper posters ignited on exterior walls and a fire started with some debris outside one room,” said Paso Robles Joint School District Superintendent Curt Dubost.

“Two classrooms smell of smoke and will not be used today. The damage is superficial, not structural. Police and fire have been on the site with our staff to investigate and clean up before the start of school.”

Sometime last evening a person or persons entered the campus and vandalized the campus by attempting to start several fires and painting graffiti in several places, Dubost said.

They were successful in starting a fire outside the 200 Building that resulted in some smoke damage to classrooms, he said.

Paso Robles Fire and Police Department are on scene to investigate. The school will be in session today. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

No further information is available at this time.