Click here to read the full article. MONDAY UPDATE, with actuals: Top Gun: Maverick hit even higher altitude at the global and international box office this weekend with Sunday’s actuals now included. Tom Cruise’s return as the eponymous flying ace notched a confirmed $85.8M in 64 markets this session, bringing the overseas cume to $261.6M. Along with domestic’s $295.6M, the global total through yesterday is $557.2M. On Sunday (see below), the international weekend hold was estimated at -20%, already an incredible feat. With the actuals, that improves to -16% which is simply stunning — and quite possibly a record for a...

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO