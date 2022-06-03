ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Awards $35.5 Million In Marijuana Tax-Funded Grants To Repair Harms Of War On Drugs

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia officials are distributing another round of community reinvestment grants totaling $35.5 million with tax revenue generated from recreational marijuana sales. The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced on Wednesday that they’ve awarded 78 grants to organizations throughout the state that will support economic and social development in...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
miamistandard.news

Mississippi Now Accepting Applications for Medical Weed Cards

The new medical cannabis program in Mississippi opened up to applicants last week, four months after the state’s Republican governor signed the measure into law. Beginning last Wednesday, qualifying patients in the state may submit applications to obtain a medical cannabis card. According to local television station WLOX, “licensing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
miamistandard.news

DeSantis seeks control over universities, targeting tenure, ‘politicized’ classes

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies are seeking more influence in university classrooms, targeting tenure, waging a battle against “politicized” courses and contemplating a significant change in how professors are hired across the state. DeSantis says he is bringing accountability to higher education and ensuring universities aren’t...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy