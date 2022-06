Instagram campaign also earned gold from Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International’s (HSMAI) Adrian Awards. In a competitive category that spanned all industries, Westchester County Tourism & Film’s organic Instagram work—designed to position the County as a destination “beyond the everyday” and support tourism recovery during the pandemic—won Best Use of Social Media in the Bronze Anvil Awards, as presented by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). The nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community, PRSA has been conducting its Bronze Anvil Awards for 79 years. The award program recognizes the best of the best in public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns. Other finalists in the category included Tropicana, TABASCO® Brand, Providence and Jackson State University Communications.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO