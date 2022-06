Skylar Grey had to sell her music catalog to “afford” her divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Elliott Taylor. “Since 2017, I was going through a divorce and lawsuit, that was just wrecking me emotionally and financially,” Grey, 36, told Variety in an interview published Monday. “This past year, 2021, we finally resolved it, settled, I had to sell my catalog in order to afford the settlement, which was very sad in a way, because those songs like ‘Love The Way You Lie’ and ‘Coming Home,’ those are my babies.” Grey notably penned “Love the Way You Lie” for Eminem and Rihanna and “Coming Home”...

