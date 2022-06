The Gators got some great news on the recruiting front on Saturday — and surprisingly not from the prospects who made their way to Gainesville this weekend. Instead, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class, 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced his whittled-down list top six schools in the running for his services on Twitter, with the Orange and Blue making the latest cut.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO