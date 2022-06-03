Complete with a UV water purifier, outdoor kitchen, and a barbeque grill – This Canadian luxury motorhome is perfect for off-grid adventures.
The company revealed the first example that was recently completed for the initial customer by heavily modifying a Prevost X3 45 VIP three-axles touring coach. Loki completely transformed it into a motorhome that’s packed with impressive off-grid capabilities for adventure-filled trips while featuring all of the amenities you would find in...miamistandard.news
Comments / 0