ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Bridge replacement project to start in Somerset County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY4v1_0fzSTvZx00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Bridge replacement work will begin on the bridge that carries Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River in Allegheny Township.

On Monday, June 6, J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., of Mount Pleasant, will begin bridge demolition and replacement work. Traffic will be detoured until Sept. 21, according to PennDOT.

SEE ALSO: Somerset County road closed as bridge repairs are being done: PennDOT

The detour from the west side of the bridge will follow Wambaugh Hollow Road to Route 31 East to Route 3012 (New Baltimore Road) to New Baltimore and back to the bridge site.

PennDOT said T-782 (Tunnel Road) will be closed at Wambaugh Hollow Road. Traffic will travel the route back to Route 31 and follow the same detour. Traffic on New Baltimore Road will maintain access to Wambaugh Hollow Road and will also follow the Route 31 detour.

The existing steel beam bridge will be replaced with a single-span Precast concrete spread box beam bridge. Additional work on this project will include minor approach work, pavement and drainage upgrades and guide rail work.

All work on this $947,000 project is expected to be completed by early October. Work is not weather dependent.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For the latest travel updates, visit 511PA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Three day detour coming to Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced an update to the $2.8 million project Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County for the upcoming week of June 6. From Monday to Wednesday, Winslow Hill Road in Benezette Township will be closed for work to install an an elliptical culvert pipe. A detour […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after mental health crisis in Somerset Borough

UPDATE: According to Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox, a man was undergoing mental distress and was walking around outside with a gun. During the incident, the man shot himself and was then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. The man’s condition is currently unknown. At 2:15 p.m. on June 6, law enforcement agencies have […]
WTAJ

Rutter’s location conditionally approved in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, a controversial location for a Rutter’s gas station and store was conditionally approved in Huntingdon County. Smithfield Township Code Enforcement Officer, Ed Habbershon, said many steps need to be taken before the project can break ground. “This is just the first part of this project,” Habbershon said. “There’s […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
City
New Baltimore, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

UPDATE: Route 28 Reopens Following Four-Vehicle Crash in Jefferson County

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 has reopened after a four-vehicle accident closed the roadway early Monday morning. Route 28 reopened shortly before 11:00 a.m. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the call came in at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, for a four-vehicle accident along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting the public about upcoming ramp closures for milling and paving on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties. For this weekend’s closures in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound on ramp only will be closed all day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Beam Bridge#Road Work#West Side#Urban Construction#Route 1015#Penndot#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27.com

Officials break ground on new Franklin County municipal building

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials gathered in Franklin County on Friday to break ground on a new municipal building in Franklin County. Washington Township recently received $2 million through the Redevelopment Assitance Capital Program to use towards the construction of the new facility, which will be located at 11798 Buchanan Trail East in Waynesboro.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DUI Task Force on patrol in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers of the Blair DUI Task Force said they will make their presence known on local roadways to ensure Blair County roadways are as safe as possible. The task force will conduct checkpoints, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness, according to their press release. They also want to remind everyone of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Update on Chronic Wasting Disease in PA Deer

Chronic wasting disease (CWD), a fatal neurological disease, is a threat to both white-tailed deer and elk and has been detected within the wild deer population in several areas of Pennsylvania. Last hunting season, 8 out of 362 animals tested in Franklin County were positive. CWD Dashboard. The public can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Pennsylvania’s gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania. According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon. In the Harrisburg area, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Cambria County man reportedly found safe

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.— Smith was reportedly located safely. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Ebensburg are searching for a man who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Matthew Raymond Smith, 31, is reported to be missing from the Lilly area and state police describe him to be […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time to check out the market in Centre County with Annette York. NEW LISTING! 2118 HALFMOON VALLEY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP. (814) 360-0140. DETAILS: $489,900 – Imagine yourself back in the 1850’s as you...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspicious package closes road near Rep. Frank Burns’ Johnstown office

UPDATE (3:57 p.m.) – Office workers at Rep. Burns’ office came back from lunch to find a suitcase and box right outside of the building. West Hill Regional Police said the bomb squad cleared the scene. There is no danger to the public. Police are investigating this incident and all roads have reopened as normal. […]
WTAJ

How to manage spotted lanternfly spread in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The invasive species, spotted lanternfly, has spread to 45 counties in Pennsylvania since it was discovered in Berks County in 2014. “The damage that spotted lanternfly inflicts is that it feeds on plants using piercing, sucking mouth parts,” said Molly Sturniolo, master gardener coordinator for Penn State Extension in Centre […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DCNR to hold programs for Pa. Native Species Day at Parker Dam State Park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) has announced a schedule of programs coming to Parker Dam State Park later in June involving rattlesnakes and even learn how to make a fire without matches. Starting on Friday, June 17, otherwise known as Pennsylvania Native Species Day, at 2 p.m. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy