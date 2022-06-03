Bridge replacement project to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Bridge replacement work will begin on the bridge that carries Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River in Allegheny Township.

On Monday, June 6, J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., of Mount Pleasant, will begin bridge demolition and replacement work. Traffic will be detoured until Sept. 21, according to PennDOT.

The detour from the west side of the bridge will follow Wambaugh Hollow Road to Route 31 East to Route 3012 (New Baltimore Road) to New Baltimore and back to the bridge site.

PennDOT said T-782 (Tunnel Road) will be closed at Wambaugh Hollow Road. Traffic will travel the route back to Route 31 and follow the same detour. Traffic on New Baltimore Road will maintain access to Wambaugh Hollow Road and will also follow the Route 31 detour.

The existing steel beam bridge will be replaced with a single-span Precast concrete spread box beam bridge. Additional work on this project will include minor approach work, pavement and drainage upgrades and guide rail work.

All work on this $947,000 project is expected to be completed by early October. Work is not weather dependent.

