Woman wanted in Cleveland murder arrested in New York

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The suspect accused of killing a Cleveland woman in front of her three young children was arrested in New York on Friday.

Cierra Mack, 30, was wanted for aggravated murder. Police said Mack shot and killed Chiffion Jefferson, 28, at the Garden Valley Apartments on Sept. 11, 2021.

Teen beaten to death near I Promise School identified

“Seeking justice for the victim’s family, specifically her three innocent children, her sister and her mother, was all the motivation our task force members needed to relentlessly pursue this violent fugitive over the past several months. This fugitive is no longer a threat to the public due to the outstanding effort of one Cleveland Police Sargent, who was the lead on this investigation for our task force,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

The U.S. Marshals learned Mack fled to Brooklyn, New York, where she was apprehended at an apartment Friday morning.

Comments / 24

Carla Robinson Perry
3d ago

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Great news 📰she's been Apprehended, Hopefully her family/children will receive justice as they so deserve, RIHP Young lady🕊🌹, I wonder who helped her hide, They should receive prison time as well.

Moses Walker
3d ago

I don't know what got into a lot of these women that will harm someone right in front of children they got children unbelievable

