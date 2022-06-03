ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest, FL

Route 664 with Host Les Winston & Guest David Meltzer

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Excellence in Education welcomes Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, Director...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
miamistandard.news

Loves ones pay tribute to barbershop employee killed in Margate shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Friends and family members came together at a North Lauderdale barbershop to pay tribute to an employee who, police said, was killed in a shooting in Margate. 7News cameras captured participants at the memorial held Sunday night to celebrate the life of 30-year-old Phillipe...
MARGATE, FL
miamistandard.news

Watch: Jordan Poole hits must-see trick shot from the corner at practice

Miami baseball season ends one out away from advancing in NCAA Tournament. Arizona leadoff hitter Nik McClaughery singled to start the rally. McClaughery advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Arizona All-American catcher Daniel Susac was hit by a pitch to put the go-ahead run on base. Tanner O’Tremba doubled on a 1-1 pitch with two outs to give Arizona a 4-3 lead.
MIAMI, FL
miamistandard.news

No swim advisory issued for Key Biscayne, Venetian Islands, parts of South Beach following rainfall; Virginia Key Beach closed

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) – A water warning in effect for parts of Miami-Dade County following torrential downpours. Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department on Saturday issued a no swim advisory that extends from Key Biscayne to the Venetian Islands and parts of South Beach. Officials said...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinecrest, FL
Local
Florida Government
miamistandard.news

Lawyers for convicted Parkland shooter ask for delay in sentencing trial

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The man accused of a hit-and-run crash that sent two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to the hospital faced a judge Monday morning. Allan Da Costa is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license. A judge set...
PARKLAND, FL
miamistandard.news

Reported Fatal Crash Closes SB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

A reportedly fatal crash early Monday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just north of the Dolphin Expressway, where the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
miamistandard.news

Teen brothers arrested after guns, ammo found stashed across from Oakland Park school

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) – Deputies have arrested two teenage brothers after guns were found stashed across from a high school in Oakland Park, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Sunfire High School just after 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in reference to two firearms located in two backpacks across the street from the campus.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy