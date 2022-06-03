ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

America’s Job Center to Host Recruitment Event for Behavior Respite in Action

avdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — America’s Job Centerwill host a recruitment event for Behavior Respite In Action on Thursday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 624 Commerce...

www.avdailynews.com

avdailynews.com

Palmdale School District To Offer Free Summer Lunch Program

The Palmdale School District is offering free lunch all summer long to children ages 18 and younger. No meals will be served on weekends, June 20, or July 4. See flier for location details. For more information, please call (661) 789-6565. This program is sponsored by Palmdale School District with...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City lands big grant to fight homelessness

LANCASTER — The city received the maximum award amount of approximately $2.37 million in round two of the Los Angeles County Innovation grant funds, to be used for new and existing programs to combat homelessness. The grant funds are part of the county’s effort to collaborate with cities to...
LANCASTER, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Mental Health Must Be Taken Seriously in Fight Against Homelessness

The housing crisis that Los Angeles faces only escalates as the pandemic continues to rage on. According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an estimated 30% of the unhoused population suffers from mental health issues. That includes Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which occurs after living through what human brains perceive as “trauma”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

TMU Buys Properties in Placerita Canyon for Campus Housing

The Master’s University recently purchased nine properties in Placerita Canyon, expanding its housing capacity to meet record-setting enrollment growth the past two years. The previous two fall semesters have seen TMU welcome new students at levels never before seen on its Newhall campus. This created a need for additional housing even before another large class of students is expected to arrive in fall 2022.
avdailynews.com

Update on the Landfill Voucher System

Zoom/Lancaster – The Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force met Wednesday afternoon June 1, 2022. One item on the agenda was the Landfill Voucher System for the unincorporated communities of the Antelope Valley. The vouchers that have been issued and that will expire on June 30, 2022, are the...
LANCASTER, CA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Layoffs Begin at loanDepot, Continue At Mr. Cooper Group

LoanDepot did not disclose numbers; 420 Mr. Cooper Group employees laid off, including 120 in California. The “headcount reductions” have begun at loanDepot, as an unknown number of employees have been let go, while a second round has taken place at Mr. Cooper Group, where 420 employees were laid off this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Downey:- Best Places to Visit in Downey, CA

Downey, located 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, is a suburb in southeast Los Angeles County. It is part of the Gateway Cities. It is also the birthplace for the Apollo space program. It also houses the oldest functioning McDonald’s in the world. Columbia Memorial Space Center. The...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
orangecountytribune.com

New cases nearly double, but …

The average of confirmed new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday for Orange County nearly doubled the most recent previous tally released on Tuesday. According to the county health care agency, 3,091 new cases were reported over the previous three days. That’s a daily average of 1,030 (rounded off to the nearest whole number) compared to 519 on Tuesday, but more similar to the average a week ago of 991.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
wdcnews6.com

Los Angeles’ ban on gas stoves could spell the end for many Korean BBQ, Chinese restaurants

Asian eating places could get left behind from Los Angeles’ ban on residential and business gasoline home equipment. Final Friday, the Los Angeles County Metropolis Council handed a movement inserting a ban on most residential and business gasoline home equipment to cut back carbon emissions and thereby combating local weather change. Los Angeles County strives to be carbon impartial by 2045. Greater than 50 cities and counties in California, reminiscent of San Francisco, Santa Barbara and Sacramento, have already got handed ordinances that require development of latest buildings to be pure gas-free or meet electrification constructing codes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
