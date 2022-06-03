Laurel County Police Arrest Motorcyclist Clocked Doing 119 In A 55 Zone

WYMT-TV is reporting a deputy clerk from the Clay County Circuit Court recently confirmed that the lawsuit filed by Stella B. House to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety. A federal lawsuit, also filed by Stella B. House, was dismissed in February. The issue caught attention when a group of protestors joined a Clay County Fiscal Court meeting to discuss and stop the potential move of the Hoskins Cemetery in July 2021. School officials later responded with a written statement saying they were not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field, but rather, that “multiple families” had asked for Hoskins Cemetery to be moved and “their loved ones be relocated” after their multi-million dollar plans to renovate their fields were approved. At one point, death threats were made towards school officials during the heated argument. On July 14th 2021, the resolution passed fiscal court and was moved to the state level.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO