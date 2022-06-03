ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County Police Arrest Motorcyclist Clocked Doing 119 In A 55 Zone

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France clocked a motorcycle doing 119 in a 55 zone and...

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 0

Related
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Corbin Woman For Second Shoplifting Offense

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Josh Velasco were called out to Corbin Walmart where the store’s loss prevention team detained a woman for shoplifting. Deputies learned that allegedly 49-year-old Tonya Roark of Corbin had been observed exiting the store past the last point of sale with items that had not been paid for. It was also learned that Roark was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting and another for public intoxication – controlled substances. Roark was arrested and in addition to the warrants was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on identity theft, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested on charges of identity theft and multiple other charges by Kentucky State Police on Saturday. According to jail records, 37-year-old Adam R. Smith was arrested and charged with identity theft, speeding 22 miles per hour over the limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration, and multiple failure to appear and non-payment of fines charges.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby told WYMT the body found in Paintsville Lake was 23-year-old Kyle Webb. We are told his body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Original Story: Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed a body was recovered from Paintsville...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
London, KY
Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
clayconews.com

Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana, Guns and Cash seized in Eastern Kentucky during Investigation into Theft from State Police Property

PIKEVILLE, KY (June 4, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Thursday that several subjects were arrested Wednesday evening after illegal drugs and stolen items were discovered at a Pike County home. Through investigation, detectives and troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 executed a search warrant at...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested For Speeding, Outstanding Warrants

A London man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was clocked riding a motorcycle almost 65 mph over the posted speed limit. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on US 25, around two miles north of London. Gambrell was clocked as going 119 mph in a 55 mph zone. The arresting officer also noted that Gambrell was passing in a dangerous manner.
LONDON, KY
WGAU

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Kentucky funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man died, and a woman was wounded after a suspect opened fire outside a Kentucky funeral Saturday afternoon. According to officials with the Lexington Police Department, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who were already on site to escort the procession from Unity Worship Center to a graveyard, requested backup after shots were fired at around 2 p.m., WDKY-TV reported.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Root
Person
Brian France
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to massive Simpsonville fire

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — A fire lit up the night sky near The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on Saturday night. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:30 p.m in Simpsonville on Veechdale Road, according to Shelby County dispatch. Dispatchers said that the structure was a greenhouse and...
SIMPSONVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting during funeral of Lexington homicide victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police Department was dispatched to Unity Worship Center at approximately 2 p.m. where the funeral for Malcolm Long was taking place. Lt. Dillan Taylor told FOX 56 that the sheriff’s office, who was already on site to escort the procession to the graveyard, was requesting backup after shots were fired.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Three Injured, Building Damaged Following Crash

Three people are now hurt and a building was damaged following a crash in Laurel County. According to London Police, the crash happened at around 3:45 AM on Thursday on Enterprise Lane. A car with two juveniles and an adult is said to have crashed into the building. All three...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Search on for missing woman in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 39-year old Margaret Sanderson. Deputies say she was last seen on South KY 1223, nine miles south of London around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She’s 5’4″ and 150...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Garrard District Court
lakercountry.com

Jamestown man arrested on drug, other charges

A Jamestown man was arrested Thursday night by the Jamestown Police Department on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Ronald Langbauer, age 52, was arrested by JPD Officer Heath Tarter on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an illegal substance fourth or greater offense, no operator’s license, and failure to produce an insurance card.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon outside a funeral for the victim of another shooting. The Fayette County Coroner says Joseph Demetrius Richardson, 35, of Versailles, died at the hospital as a result of a gunshot wound on Haggard Court. A female victim...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man sought on drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man sought on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need your help tracking down 32-year-old John Trowbridge. Trowbridge has an indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance. MORE CRIME STOPPERS:. See all Bluegrass Crime Stoppers...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
somerset106.com

Hoskins Cemetery Lawsuit Reportedly Dismissed

WYMT-TV is reporting a deputy clerk from the Clay County Circuit Court recently confirmed that the lawsuit filed by Stella B. House to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety. A federal lawsuit, also filed by Stella B. House, was dismissed in February. The issue caught attention when a group of protestors joined a Clay County Fiscal Court meeting to discuss and stop the potential move of the Hoskins Cemetery in July 2021. School officials later responded with a written statement saying they were not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field, but rather, that “multiple families” had asked for Hoskins Cemetery to be moved and “their loved ones be relocated” after their multi-million dollar plans to renovate their fields were approved. At one point, death threats were made towards school officials during the heated argument. On July 14th 2021, the resolution passed fiscal court and was moved to the state level.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Clark County man accused of trying to set two buildings on fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clark County man admits to trying to set two buildings on fire early Thursday morning, according to his arrest citation. 40-year old William Strange faces charges of arson; attempted burglary; criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia possession, according to his arrest citation. According to court...
CLARK COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy