Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Bohn, Sarah Gail

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sarah Gail Bohn from Parkersburg gained her angel wings on Thursday, May 26 2022. She was born August 25 1987 in Parkersburg of David and Brenda Kemper Davis. Sarah married the love of her life on May 20th 2006. Together they have...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Sams, Gary Russell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Russell Sams, 73, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord at Parkersburg Care Center June 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born December 16,1948, in Parkersburg, son of the late Clifford and Nora Sams. He was a dedicated husband and father, was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and was active in church where he sang in the choir and was a song leader.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Griffin, Steven Charles

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steven Charles Griffin, 38, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a short illness, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born on January 4, 1984 to Mary Whipkey and the late Gary Griffin. He was a member of IUEO...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Propp, Jack Frederick

HARTFORD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Frederick Propp, 65, of Hartford, WV passed away May 18, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Hospice of Huntington. Jack was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on December 31, 1956 to the late Janet Lee Wallace Watterson and...
HARTFORD CITY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Irick, Joshua Michael

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joshua Michael Irick, 32, of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 . A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday 5:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkesburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Henrie, Pat

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pat Henrie, 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on October 5, 1936 in St. George, WV, daughter of the late Forest and Lora Wolfe. Pat graduated from Camden Clark School of Nursing in...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Harlow Jr., George W.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George W. Harlow, Jr., 79, of Marietta passed away at 3:15 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home. He was born February 8, 1943, in Marietta, the son of George Harlow, Sr. and Bertha Maude Roby Harlow. On June 7, 1963, he married Linda Dravis...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anja Kay Richardson, of Vienna, West Virginia, courageously passed from this life to the next on June 5, 2022 at 4:03 pm, with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1977 in Granada Hills, California to J. Kristin Kaylor and Piet-Hein (Adam) Kampenhout, and raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, by her mother and stepfather, David A. Richardson. Anja married in 2008 and gave birth to her beloved son Alfonso Antonio Valdez III on May 13, 2009.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McElfresh, Ruby Eileen

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruby Eileen McElfresh, 87, of Marietta passed away June 4, 2022 at 5:28 am, with her loving family by her side. Ruby was born August 25, 1934, at Newport, Ohio to the late Raymond Tidd, Sr. and Mary Gale Duffy Tidd. On May 23, 1952, she married Robert T. McElfresh, Jr., he preceded her in death on November 1, 2011.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Price, James Dean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Dean Price, 57, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 23, 2022 at his residence. James was born on June 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a World Renowned Fiddle Player, played the fiddle and was vocalist for many well known bluegrass and country music artists, such as Johnny Paycheck and Ralph Stanley. He won 2 International Bluegrass Association (IBMA) Awards, a Grammy Award for best bluegrass album of the year (Lost in the Lonesome Pines) and recorded with numerous well known Musical Artists, such as George Jones, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan. He played at Carnegie Hall with Ralph Stanley and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Taylor, Devon Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Devon Lee Taylor, 19, heart’s desire to hear YHWH voice came to fruition on May 19, 2022 upon his untimely death. Devon was born to Jeremy L. Taylor and Tyra E. Gandy on July 19, 2002. “Jacob” was born again November 2021, when asking Y’shua (Jesus) to become his LORD and Savior.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hathaway, Timothy Alan

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Timothy Alan Hathaway, 57, of Mineral Wells, WV died Thursday June 2, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of Darrell Lee and Sandra Lou (Crawford) Hathaway. He was a member of Pipeliners Union Local 798 in Tulsa, OK, IUOE Local 132, and...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Joy, Dalton Alexander

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dalton Alexander Joy, 16, of Walker, passed away June 1, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center following an automobile accident. He was born on August 10, 2005 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Mike and Jenn Joy of Walker. Dalton was a student at the Wirt...
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Harrison, O. Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - O. Marie Harrison, 98, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday June 2, 2022 at Worthington Nursing Home. She was born June 5, 2023 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late George and Eva (Powell) Shuler. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She worked...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Thomas, Jacob Paul

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jacob Paul Thomas, 17, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 31, 2022 in Fayette County, WV. He was born July 26, 2004 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Christina Thomas of Parkersburg. Jacob was a student at Parkersburg High School, he enjoyed video games, listening to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bogard, Sally Lou

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sally Lou Bogard, 84, of Parkersburg passed away May 28, 2022 at Ohio Valley Health Care Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Holley, Beverly Sue

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Beverly Sue Holley, 54, of Middleport passed away June 2, 2022 at O’Bleness Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WTAP

Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid. People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family. It’s a tradition for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Volunteers help set up Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volunteers were busy Friday evening getting the Taste of Parkersburg ready for Saturday. Taste of Parkersburg is a wine and food festival and everyone that helped set it up is a volunteer. They put out chairs and tables and hung up signs. More volunteers will be...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in an incident multiple deputies were involved in that resulted in a Nicholas County deputy losing his life on Friday night. Nicholas County 911 Dispatch received a call in reference to a destruction of property in Birch River just after...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

East Wood VFD holds annual Ice Cream Social

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The East Wood VFD held their annual ice cream social for the first time in three years on Saturday. This particular social was significant due to the VFD serving the community for 50 years. A moon bounce, ice cream machine, dinner, and live music were just...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

