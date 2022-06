Una Fay Lunsford, age 76, passed away at Norris Health & Rehabilitation Center in Norris, TN on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. Una was a hard-working mother who raised her three children with the help of family and friends. She was a member of Bishopville Baptist Church located in Heiskell, TN. Una was the type of person who loved everyone that she came into contact with, and a lot of people who knew her called her “mom”. She will be remembered as a strong and intelligent lady. In her free time, Una enjoyed volunteering to help with activities at the VA, VFW, and WMU. She will be deeply missed.

HEISKELL, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO