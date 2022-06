It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a person in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a Space Marine. The trouble is that, lore-wise, Space Marines aren’t the only brutally violent and expansionist species in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. So while they’re the most popular army, they need enemies like the Tyranids and the Eldar out there in the marketplace. That way some other poor sod can buy them, build them, paint them up, and send them to their death against your Space Marines.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO