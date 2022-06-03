ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Overnight fire damages scrapyard near downtown Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Fire at a Phoenix scrapyard near downtown brought crews and employees together in mop-up duty early Friday, first responders said. The blaze at AIM Recycling burned metal and clouded the sky...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Two construction workers rescued from Goodyear trench

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Two construction workers have been rescued after getting trapped in a trench in Goodyear on Saturday, according to Glendale Fire. The rescue happened at a construction site near Citrus and Camelback Road after one of the workers suffered a back injury 18 feet down the trench. Rescue...
AZFamily

Firefighters battle a large house fire near Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of fire crews worked together to put out a house fire near Camelback Mountain. Firefighters were called out to a house near 44th Street and McDonald Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. “So when firefighters arrived on scene most of that fire was in the attic. It was initially above the garage and because of the large house this was it extended through the entire house,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The husband and wife who lived there got out of the house safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were rescued after being stuck in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said. Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found two construction site employees at the bottom of the trench Saturday morning. Authorities said the two employees were working in the trench...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
fox10phoenix.com

3 people, including child, critically hurt in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - A 9-year-old girl and two adults are in critical condition after a serious crash involving an SUV and a U-Haul truck in Phoenix, fire crews said. Phoenix fire officials said the collision happened near 20th Street and Jefferson Sunday morning. "Upon arrival crews found a U-Haul on its...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Firefighters rescuing man who fell into trench in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — Dozens of firefighters are working to free a man who fell into a trench. On Saturday morning crews were called to the area of Camelback and Citrus roads in Goodyear for a rescue. Glendale Fire officials say a man in his 20s fell into the trench...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people shot after fight at Phoenix bus stop, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight ended in a shooting that left two people injured at a Phoenix bus stop early Monday morning. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. At some point, someone pulled out a handgun, and a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Accident#Phoenix Fire Dept#Phxfire
oucampus.org

4411 N. 40th Street Unit 58

Three Fountains Thriller! - Super cool upgraded unit renovated through-out. Polished Concrete floors, exposed concrete walls. wood stairs and trim at doors. Exposed ductwork and new counters & appliances in the kitchen as well. Lovely views of Camelback from the Master Bedroom window! One covered space plus first come first served availability for a second vehicle. Powder room downstairs, three quarter bath upstairs. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score, 3 X monthly rent for gross monthly wages and two years with same employer. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. No co-signers please. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Lengthy recovery ahead for Valley woman shot while sleeping

You'd like to think laying in bed would be among the least likely places to get shot. On Memorial Day around 3 a.m., Amanda Holmes was sleeping in her apartment with her 10-year-old son next to her when she said she heard a loud pop. "I instantly grabbed my leg...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
KTAR.com

Two dead, 3 detained after shooting at night club in Mesa

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting occurred at a night club in Mesa early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting at around 2:20 a.m. Officers discovered two males with gunshot...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

William Dodd Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on 35th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Big-Rig Accident on Campbell Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 35th and Campbell Avenue. Officers say Dodd was attempting to pass the fire truck with its sirens and lights on, and ending up crashing into it. Dodd then lost control of his vehicle and struck a nearby tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Level 1 Arcade Bar, Copper City Spirits coming to downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Two businesses purchased property on Wednesday in downtown Mesa to bring more restaurants and entertainment to the East Valley city. Opportunity Zone investor Caliber announced it leased properties to Level 1 Arcade Bar and Copper City Spirits as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort in the city, according to a press release.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

I-10 eastbound reopens after serious crash in the tunnel in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving five vehicles, including a semi-truck, shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 7th Avenue for about an hour Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the east end of the tunnel around 2:30 p.m. ADOT cameras showed a black car with a smashed front bumper next to a white truck. Traffic was heavily backed up inside the tunnel. Troopers say one of the vehicles involved also rolled over in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate death of 19-year-old in Gilbert apartment

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old woman in Gilbert dead Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a call from a female caller around 2 a.m. who said she’d been shot by an unknown person inside her apartment located by San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road, the Gilbert Police Department said in a tweet.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy