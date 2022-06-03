This Sunday: PRIDE show for all ages!

A Family Series special event, presented by Queer Kids Stuff. Appropriate for all ages!. Join us in celebrating PRIDE! We’re going back in time to talk about the roots of PRIDE with our kid-friendly historical retelling of Stonewall and the creation of our beloved Rainbow Flag. We’ll sing pride-themed originals and...
“Be sure to return to this beautiful place,” urged Jennie Mitchell, guest speaker at the first-ever Alumni/Masonic cookout at Barrett’s Park in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday afternoon, to the attending 2022 graduates. She urged them to go see the world but always remember where they came from. “I...
The Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper would like to begin a series of stories on elementary school-age students who read our newspaper on a regular basis.
Well, COVID did it again and knocked our May potluck right off the schedule. But BICA will be back for the June potluck on Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. All who are fully COVID vaccinated and boosted are invited. As in the past, you are asked to bring either a main dish, a side, a salad or a dessert to share. There will be no sharing of appetizers at this gathering, but you may bring your own for your own use. Be sure to bring your beverage of choice. BICA will have coffee and water available. There will be both inside and outside seating (weather permitting). All residents and their guests are welcome to attend BICA events.
The Lincoln County Historical Association has received a $3,700 grant from the Raymond McKinley Rideout Jr. Marguerite Waterman Rideout Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to build community by raising awareness of Lincoln County's literary heritage through programs and exhibitions about the history of Women Writers of Lincoln County. "This...
The Church of All Saints by-the-Sea is pleased to announce that the 2022 season of worship will begin on Sunday, June 19 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 11. This sacred space has been a summer spiritual home to worshippers of many faiths for over a century and we look forward to another summer of celebrating God’s love on Southport Island. Service times will return to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. after the change in times due to Covid last season. The 10 a.m. service on June 19 will feature special recognition of the ministry of The Rev. Christopher (Kit) Sherrill who has served the chapel faithfully since 1967. We invite his many friends to attend as we celebrate his ministry.
As an organization that benefited tremendously from his years of generous service to the greater Boothbay community, Rebuilding Together - Lincoln County would like to express our thanks to the late Pat Farrin and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Pat was someone our organization could always...
Veggies to Table grew and donated 16,000+ pounds of organic produce to the hungry in our community last season. Our goal? To grow and donate even more this season. To this end, we could use a helping hand. We are a non-profit farm in Newcastle. We donate everything we grow...
Jean Elizabeth Philbrook, 98, died Dec.. 12, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A service to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church with a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at...
Our Executive Chef JP Dupois presents a special in the Broad Arrow Tavern for The Maine Oyster Festival! The Tavern will be featuring a special oyster meal that we hope will win the People’s Choice Award! The special will be Oyster “po’ boy” sliders featuring Fried Oysters, Shredded cabbage, Hoisin spiked Mayo with an Apple ginger slaw.
It's always sad to hear or read about a local business preparing to close its doors. This is especially true when it's an establishment that it known for downright delicious grub. According to a post from Jesse and Rachel on the company's official Facebook Page, Augusta's 'Wander Pizza Co.' is...
After what felt like an endless winter that carried into spring, we're finally in the middle of perfect hiking weather along Maine trails. Even though we're in June, the weather hasn't reached the brutal humid hot days yet, but it's also not so chilly where you'll freeze on the trails as well.
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
Last Thursday night the Rotary Club had the honor of hosting members of the Boothbay Region High School class of 2022. Club members think this is one of the best nights of the year. We are always inspired by the enthusiasm and graciousness and accomplishment of our local young people. In these challenging times the graduating seniors always bring a smile to our faces and hope for the future. Congratulations Class of 2022.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
Though Midcoast Conservancy often focuses on protecting large swaths of intact forests and wetlands, no piece of land is too small to be valuable wildlife habitat. All are invited to attend a Rewilding Learning Fair on June 12, 3-5 p.m. in Waldoboro, to discover how they can transform their lawn, garden, or porch into a thriving landscape that provides a home to birds, bees, butterflies, and other native species. The benefits of rewilding a space extends beyond its beauty; a yard full of native plants improves water quality, reverses habitat loss, and mitigates climate change.
Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
Growing up, a trip to The Maine Mall was a big day out. I grew up near Pownal, so a trip to South Portland was an event. Before we made the trek, we’d make a list of everything we could possibly need in the area and places to visit since we probably wouldn’t be back again soon after.
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
