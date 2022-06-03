ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media spreads rumors about COVID vaccine harms, but it doesn't always start them

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, anti-vaccine movements have generated and spread rumors that vaccines cause serious health problems. The rollout of COVID vaccines has provided new opportunities to spread misinformation. At the start of the pandemic, people were already worried about the virus and the impact of other public health measures, such...

phys.org

MedicalXpress

Study shines light on longevity of COVID-19 immune response

By uniting research from eight cohorts across the U.S., a group of researchers has accelerated collection of data integral in answering questions about immune responses needed for long lasting protection from SARS-CoV-2. The description of the cohorts, the assays used and the definitions for events were reported recently in the journal mSphere, an open access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
Nature.com

Post-vaccination outcomes in association with four COVID-19 vaccines in the Kingdom of Bahrain

With the emergence of new SARS-Cov2 variants, critical questions have arisen about: (1) the effectiveness of the available COVID-19 vaccines developed to protect against the original Wuhan (wild type) variant and (2) the magnitude and clinical consequences of post-vaccination infections in the context of the Delta variant of SARS-Cov2. While some "real world" experiences with various vaccines have been reported, to our knowledge, few have examined comparative outcomes of various vaccines in one country as new SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged. Here we present an analysis of COVID-19 related outcomes from a national database in Bahrain, a country with a total population of 1.51 million, where four vaccines were deployed (total vaccinated"‰="‰1,003,960 adults): AstraZeneca (AZ/Covishield), Pfizer/BioNtech, Sinopharm and Sputnik V. We compare the four vaccines, based on the following post-vaccination outcomes: SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths, compared to unvaccinated individuals. We conclude that the four vaccines used in Bahrain were effective in significantly reducing all four COVID-19 related outcomes compared to unvaccinated individuals, prior to, and during the period when the Delta variant predominated in the country. However, compared to the three other vaccines, individuals vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine had a higher risk of post-vaccination infections, hospitalisations and ICU admissions (e.g., 6.94%, 2.24%, 1.99% and 1.52% of COVID-19 cases of Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Pfizer and Covishield recipients, respectively, required hospitalisation versus 13.66% of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals); however, given the confounding factors, this needs to be confirmed by further studies. We find no evidence of biased selection for any vaccine, but note waning protection of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine during the January to June 2021 period in the age"‰>"‰60 y cohort; however, this cannot be distinguished from the overall fall in hospitalisations overall. Our findings support the value of vaccination in preventing COVID-19 related outcomes, provide real world estimates on the outcomes and frequencies of post-vaccination infections for the four vaccines, which may inform vaccine selection in the context of the Delta variant across the globe.
CBS News

Bill Gates says he has COVID-19

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote. The...
US News and World Report

CDC: New Omicron Subvariant Takes Over as Dominant Coronavirus Strain

A highly contagious subvariant of omicron has taken over as the dominant strain circulating in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.2.12.1 was responsible for 58% of recorded new coronavirus cases last week, according to the updated data. That’s up from 49% of infections the week prior.
The Grand Rapids Press

Hepatitis outbreak in children: CDC lists symptoms parents should look for

The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.
deseret.com

Omicron variants BA.4 and BA. 5 cause surge in deaths and cases in Portugal

The new omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, are driving a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Portugal. Driving the news: In Portugal on Wednesday, more than 26,000 new cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths were recorded — the highest number of deaths since February, when 51 people died, per The Guardian. This wave, which began in April, is responsible for 1,455 deaths.
The Conversation U.S.

Future COVID-19 booster shots will likely need fresh formulations as new coronavirus variants of concern continue to emerge

Being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines means having had three or four doses of the same shot at this point. Current boosters are the same formulations as the first authorized shots, based on the original strain of the coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. They do still protect against severe COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths. But as immunity wanes over time and new, more contagious SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, the world needs a long-term boosting strategy. I’m an immunologist who studies immunity to viruses. I was a part of the teams that helped develop the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson SARS-CoV-2 vaccines,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

