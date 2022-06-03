ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sega is making another mini Mega Drive, now with CD games

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the mini console trend isn’t over quite yet. Sega has announced a sequel to its miniature Mega Drive (otherwise known as the Sega Genesis), and this one will feature both cartridge games and...

www.theverge.com

SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

First Look At Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Ride, The Signature Super Nintendo World Attraction At Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. 3-2-1 GO! Universal Studios Hollywood today offered the first look at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will be the signature ride for its forthcoming all-new immersive land: Super Nintendo World. Like its counterpart in Japan, Universal’s first stateside Super Nintendo World will feature Bowser’s Castle, the dungeon of which will house the Mario Kart ride. The premise is simple, according to the press materials, but designed to be equally challenging to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience: “As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to...
NFL
NME

‘Tell Me Why’ is free on both Xbox and PC

Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free to download on Xbox and PC for the month. The PC version is available to download via the Microsoft Store or Steam, with the giveaway being a part of the Pride Month celebration. Tell Me Why features a transgender protagonist, Tyler Anson, with Dontnod referring to expert groups to ensure authentic LGBT representation within the title.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox’s secret achievements can now be viewed before they’re unlocked

A new update to Xbox consoles has changed secret achievements, and it’s quite a handy change for any hunters out there. Xbox users can now view secret achievements natively, as announced via an Xbox Wire post. On how to access the information, the post reads: “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix’s Resident Evil unleashes the demon dog in latest trailer

It’s never good when the Umbrella Corporation decides to set up shop and convince locals that the company’s arrival isn’t something to be worried about. To their credit, most of the citizens of New Raccoon City in the latest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series likely don’t know just how much danger Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) has put them all in.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares U.S. Release Date

Dragon Ball Super fans are gearing up for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's release in Japan in just a matter of days, but a fan might have potentially spotted the release date for its official launch in the United States! Toei Animation has been prominently noting their plans to have the international release of the film not much longer after its premiere in Japan. The original plan was stated to release the film in North America this Summer, and this was further confirmed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment by their plans to kick off the international release this August.
COMICS
The Verge

Color E Ink and Android are an exciting, excruciating pairing

Some people use camomile tea, others use breathing exercises, but, for me, the most reliable tactic for getting to sleep quickly is to avoid screens before bed. Yet, actually doing so requires some creativity if I want to keep up with news online. My current system involves saving articles to the read-later app Instapaper, which sends a daily digest to my Kindle each evening. But it’s a hacky approach where articles often aren’t formatted properly and sometimes don’t appear at all.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
The Verge

The Sony LinkBuds just got their first discount at Amazon

We’re kicking off the week here at The Verge Deals with a pair of solid discounts on Sony earbuds. First off, Amazon is currently offering the first-ever discount on the Sony LinkBuds. Normally available for $179.99, you can currently get a pair for $158 at Amazon. This isn’t a massive discount, but it’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for these unique earbuds.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 16 Most Popular Nintendo DS Games of All Time

If you grew up in the late 90s, you would have gotten your hands on a Nintendo DS at some point. Whether you purchased the original silver handheld DS or the Nintendo DS Lite, you would have had a collection of fun games to go along with it. If you've...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Best Nintendo Switch games for kids under 10

The best Nintendo Switch games for kids are not only fun but also easy to understand and age appropriate. Kids as young as three are picking up game controllers and mashing buttons. Game ratings help parents choose the best content for their children's safety while playing games. Age ratings are...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES

