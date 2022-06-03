ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Waynesboro Police investigate stolen vehicles

By Lauren Rude
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Waynesboro police officers continue to investigate the theft of two vehicles from the area of Viewpoint Way and Coquina Sands Drive.

Early Friday morning, June 3, a light blue 2018 Nissan Rogue and an orange 2019 Dodge Journey were stolen. On the same date and within the same time period, multiple vehicles were also entered and items were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131 or submit a tip at CRIMEWATCH.

