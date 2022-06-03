32-Year-Old Found Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle In Residential Uniondale Neighborhood

The area where the shooting happened, on the 700 block of Dale Place in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a Long Island man was found shot dead inside a vehicle.

Nassau County Police say 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired in Uniondale on the 700 block of Dale Place just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

Officers arrived and located a 32-year-old man sitting in a vehicle with gunshot injuries, said police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation has revealed that a second vehicle pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and fired numerous gun shots into it," said Nassau County Police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.