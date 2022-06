Click here to read the full article. “Surfside,” a documentary series about the 2021 collapse of Champlain Towers, is in development from director Stephanie Soechtig and former “E! News” host Jason Kennedy. The Champlain Towers South was a 12-story condominium in Miami’s Surfside comunity that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021. The event resulted in the deaths of 98 people, becoming one of the deadliest structural failures in U.S. history. The three-part documentary series will investigate the possible causes of the collapse by examining the 40-year history of the building, as well as the 2018 re-inspection process that revealed severe issues with...

