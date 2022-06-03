ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Necklace containing brother’s ashes missing from stolen vehicle

By Ashley Shook
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnRw4_0fzSRgei00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle stolen on Memorial Day turned up in Springfield but it’s missing a beloved necklace containing the ashes of a woman’s bother.

A 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen out of East Windsor, Connecticut on Memorial Day. It was recovered in Springfield on Wednesday but it was missing a necklace containing the ashes of Elizabeth Johnson’s brother. Her brother, Zack tragically passed away in January.

Police: ‘Articles of interest’ found during search for missing woman

Elizabeth’s best friend Megan contacted 22News in hopes our viewers may recognize the necklace in the hopes it will be returned. If you have any information on the necklace, contact 22News at 413-377-1160 or email us at reportit@wwlp.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
East Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Two Shot On Roadway In Springfield

Police are investigating after two men were shot on a street in Western Massachusetts. The incident took place in Springfield around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5 in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue. When Springfield police arrived on the scene to investigate a Shotspotter activation, they found two men who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

SILVER ALERT: Missing child reported

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A missing child has been reported from Windsor, Connecticut. Micah Hicks, 7, was reported missing early on Monday morning. He is described by police as having black hair, brown eyes, and is about four feet tall. If he is located, police ask that you contact Windsor police at 860-688-5273.
WINDSOR, CT
WPRI 12 News

Officials ID motorcyclist killed in Dighton crash

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the Fall River man who was killed in a crash in Dighton on Friday night. Christopher Raposo, 46, was riding his motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. when he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Elm and Main streets […]
DIGHTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ashes#Memorial Day#The Necklace#Jeep#Nexstar Media Inc
Register Citizen

Police: CT man had loaded gun at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — A Hartford man was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack at Bradley International Airport, state police said Monday. Armand D. Slack, 26, of Hartford, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal tampering with airport equipment, illegal sale/purchase of a large-capacity magazine and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man charged with DWI in Ledyard crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quaker Hill man was allegedly drunk when he was involved in a crash in Ledyard. Ledyard police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 near the intersection of River Driver on May 6. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, who police identified as 59-year-old Robert E. Allard, was taken […]
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thieves Follow Person Home From Coin Show, Steal Valuables in Bristol: Police

Police are investigating after thieves followed a person and stole $30,000 worth of rare, collectible coins and cash from their possession, police said. Officials said the theft happened at Bristol Eastern High School. The victim stopped at the school after going to a coin show in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The...
BRISTOL, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release names of couple killed in crash on Route 495

Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Police Make Multiple Gun Arrests Over Weekend

Providence police have made multiple gun arrests in the city over the weekend. In Rhode Island, gun safety advocates held a rally at the State House this week and officials — and candidates — are urging House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to ban high capacity magazines and assault rifles.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy