Volunteers deliver 12,000 donuts to 'Every Day Heroes' in the Twin Cities on National Donut Day

12,000 donuts. That's a lot of donuts.

But, for many, those 12,000 donuts are just a small thank you and reward sent to "Everyday Heroes" on Friday as part of National Donut Day through the Twin Cities Salvation Army.

Hundreds of volunteers picked-up donut-filled boxes at six different Salvation Army locations Friday morning to deliver to first responders, health care workers, public servants, veterans, teachers, or anyone else they wanted to acknowledge or reward.

"Whoever is a hero in their life, today is about them," said Brian Molohon, Executive Director of Development at The Salvation Army Northern Division.

The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 as a way to honor volunteers known as "Donut Lassies" who traveled to the front lines of World War I to deliver essential goods and sweet treats to troops.

"They would a lot of time fry-up the donuts in a soldier's helmet," Molohon said. "That became donut day."

Photo credit Mark Freie/Audacy

Donuts delivered on Friday were not fried inside of helmet. In fact, Cub Foods, Grandma's Bakery, and the Mall of America all sponsored the event.

"People are still traumatized by what we've gone through over the past two years," Molohon added. "They're also still fatigued, but the power of a donut is amazing."