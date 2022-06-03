ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A beller from the pond

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 3 days ago

I built a nice pond up here on this ridge top about 25 years ago, and it was a wise move, though an expensive one at the time. I have stocked it with fish, but I don’t fish it much except when I need bait for a trotline. It is a...

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Massachusetts Hunter Stumbles Upon Gruesome Aftermath Of Coyote Attack… Buck Is Somehow Still Alive

Warning… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive, and the things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. It’s truly remarkable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Birds#Fish#Snake#The Pond
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother

A dog in Brazil adopted a brood of opossums after their mother was killed by a dog. Stephanie Maldonado, fortunately, discovered the pups in time and took care of them with her dog Petrinha. Stephanie initially contacted a wildlife rescue group to take in the babies who had not yet...
ANIMALS
WTGS

'Whose dog is this?' Couple wakes up to find strange dog in their bed

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) -- Imagine waking up in your bed in the morning to find out the dog you've been snuggling with isn't yours. That's exactly what happened to one Tennessee woman this week. Julie Johnson woke up to her husband yelling, "Julie! Whose dog is this?" after Jimmy...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
lexnau.com

Woman And Her Rescued Bear Love Going Fi.shing Together

Absolutely beautiful this is how we should all be with animals, amazing lady and awesome bear 🐾❤️🐾. Archie the bear spent most of his life in a safari park and because of it, he wasn’t able to be released in the wild, even after he was rescued.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Runs After Car Demanding To Be Rescued

Valia Orfanidou was travelling along a quiet road in Greece when she noticed a little black and white homeless dog jump out of the bushes and begin chasing purposely after her car. She knew she couldn’t abandon the abandoned dog to her destiny. As she slowed her vehicle, the...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Stays Outside Hospital For Days Waiting For Dad

Dogs have shown to be man’s most devoted and loving companions, but when it comes to faithfulness, we can’t forget about Boncuck, a dog who waited outside a Turkish hospital for his closest buddy. Boncuck chose to accompany his father, Cemal Senturk, to the Medical Park Trabzon Karadeniz...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Heartwarming Video Captures A Cow Asking A Man To Rescue Her Calf

A few years back, while walking around the farms near Millbrook, Ontario, Canada, and shooting photographs, a man named Dave noticed something peculiar in the behavior of one of the cows grazing there. In a moving video, the scene was captured. Flo, the cow, was gazing at Dave as she...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Who Faced The Wall To Avoid Humans Recovers Amazingly

Dogs are clever and sensitive creatures who love their families wholeheartedly and have unwavering devotion. Despite this, some individuals abuse these helpless animals, regardless of the physical and psychological harm they may have sustained, which has a negative impact on their behavior. There are numerous tales of abused dogs, but...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Rescued Fox And Bulldog Become Inseparable Friends

There are some wonderful stories in movies that appear to be quite close to truth. Like the classic Disney film The Fox and the Hound, which was recently reimagined as a bond between a rescued fox and a beloved bulldog. This extraordinary story began in April, when Pauline Ashanolla, a...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy