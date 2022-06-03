Woman devastated after grandfather dies, grandmother sent to hospital following house fire in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – An early morning house fire on the southside of Richmond has left an elderly man dead and sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

Firefighters battled the blaze that consumed the inside of the home on Decatur Street for hours Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at 4:41 a.m. and arrived on scene at 4:45 a.m. to flames coming from the front porch.

The granddaughter of the couple that was in the house when it caught fire said her heart was racing after finding out that her papa had died and that the fire completely devastated the inside of her grandparent’s house.

Todd Spruill, assistant fire chief with Richmond Fire, said the couple was inside on the second floor when the fire started.

Their granddaughter, Shakim Dyer, said the man who died is her ‘papa,’ 75-year-old Tyrone Webb.

Photo of 75-year-old Tyrone Webb, provided by his granddaughter.

She said her grandmother, 73-year-old Carolyn Adams was in the house with Webb when it caught fire. Adams is in the hospital.

Dyer said the community knows her grandparents well and that the green house on the corner, now charred, held decades of memories.

“There’s a lot of memories. We’ve been over here for 20 years running up and down the street. Everybody know this house, everybody know them as grandma and granddaddy of this area. And yeah, it’s just a sad moment,” Dyer said.

Dyer and her sister said their grandmother is hanging on at the hospital and will be moving to the burn unit.

Firefighters are still working to learn what caused the fire. The fire was marked under control at 5:17 a.m.

