Kepler, three relievers not on Twins' trip to Toronto because of Canada's COVID rules

Rightfielder Max Kepler and three relief pitchers are not with the Twins on their trip to Toronto because of COVID restrictions.

Kepler made a statement about the situation:

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson told Steve Simpson on the WCCO Morning News that relievers Caleb Thielbar, Emilio Pagan, and Trevor Megill also aren't with the team for the three-game series against the Blue Jays.

"From a pitching standpoint, we're fine," said Johnson. "We're got plenty of coverage, so to speak. For us, we'll just keep on pitching, and pitch with the guys we have."

The Twins will fill the roster spots with minor leaguers for the weekend series.

Canada is not allowing anyone into the country who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is the Twins' only visit to Toronto in the regular season.