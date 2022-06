PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are preparing for our first summer heat stretch of the season this week. We have declared First Alert WX Days for Wednesday through next Monday. June is typically our hottest month, so nothing unusual about this heat stretch. For the beginning of the week, expect highs on Tuesday to be around 107 under sunny skies. A push of moisture from the south will bring some clouds and a push of humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, but at this point, it doesn’t seem to back off our highs from approaching 110.

