Cranford head coach Bill Ray has seen it all and after 40 years, the golf course will not be his second home. As head golf coach at Cranford for the past four decades and with a remarkable 522-175 career record, Ray will retire at the end of the school year and with one of his best seasons in the book, he has been named NJ.com Boys Golf Coach of the Year.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO