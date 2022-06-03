Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — High gas prices are putting the brakes on sheriff’s deputies in a mid-Michigan county. The Isabella County sheriff said some calls will be handled over the phone instead of sending an officer. “This would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation,” Sheriff Michael Main said on Facebook. He said his office is “feeling the pain at the pump.” The average Michigan gas price is more than $5 per gallon, AAA Michigan said. Deputies “will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person. … I want to assure the community that safety...

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO