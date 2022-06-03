ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is seriously injured following a crash at the intersection of US-2/41 and Lake Bluff Rd. in Wells Township on Thursday at...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Related
CBS Detroit

Gas Prices Force Mid-Michigan Sheriff To Put Brakes On His Deputies

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — High gas prices are putting the brakes on sheriff’s deputies in a mid-Michigan county. The Isabella County sheriff said some calls will be handled over the phone instead of sending an officer. “This would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation,” Sheriff Michael Main said on Facebook. He said his office is “feeling the pain at the pump.” The average Michigan gas price is more than $5 per gallon, AAA Michigan said. Deputies “will respond to those calls that need to be managed in person. … I want to assure the community that safety...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Gladstone, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on US 41 near Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI
SCDNReports

Michigan Teen Saves Two From Drowning In River

Michigan Teen Saves Men From DrowningSCDN photo archives. A Michigan teenager is being hailed as a hero after he saved two men from drowning in a river. Officials say it happened around 4 pm on June 3, when they were dispatched to M60 and N Drive South for a report of a possible drowning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Forsyth Township PD offers $500 reward for info about stolen tools

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a private business on KI Sawyer between Sunday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 7. A reward of $500 is being offered for any information leading to the recovery of the tools and identification of the person(s) responsible. The items taken were Matco & Snap-On sockets and socket sets, air tools, floor jacks and other associated tools.
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

School-related Threat Lands Teen in Grand Traverse County Jail

Another school threat in northern Michigan, and now a teenager is facing charges for his threat against classmates at a Traverse City school. The teenager, from Benzie County, is in jail after new threats he allegedly made over the weekend, which caused several schools to go into a “Secure Mode” on Monday. But it’s not the first time, according to investigators.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A small airplane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon, coming to rest on a stretch of highway near Brighton. No one was injured in the incident, Michigan State Police said in a statement. Police have yet to report what caused the pilot to land the...
WLUC

Coastguard holds emergency drill in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coastguard took to the lake and sky Wednesday afternoon in a helicopter practice drill. The drill was used to prepare coastguard members for emergency evacuations. The group members say they practice these maneuvers as often as possible in order to be prepared. “We don’t...
MARQUETTE, MI

