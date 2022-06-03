Arrest Warrant Issued for Brown County Man in Domestic Abuse, Sexual Assault Case

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police say they’re looking for a man for questioning in connection to a stabbing early Saturday morning, leaving two people injured. In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, officer say at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Sixth Street.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man accused in a fatal crash pleads guilty. Abdi Ahmed, 24, enters the plea in Brown County Court to three counts of Second-Degree Reckless Homicide. He had been charged with three counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide, but they were amended as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
MILWAUKEE – Bail has been set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of killing six people inside of a Milwaukee home back in January. 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley is facing six counts of Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in Milwaukee County Court. Birkley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday...
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson. Jackson was last seen in a black 2013 Ford Fusion. According to a release, a handgun was used in the crime, and Jackson is believed to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension following his most recent crime.
A 62-year-old Oshkosh man is facing OWI and fleeing charges after leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy on a short chase late Saturday night. The deputy pulled the man over for a speeding violation on State Highway 23 at County Highway W in the Town of Forest at 11:45 pm. The deputy identified the driver and suspected he had been consuming alcohol. The suspect’s vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and failed to yield to the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens. After a nearly 2 mile chase the suspect pulled to a stop and was taken into custody. He was arrested for his 5th OWI, fleeing, and was cited for speeding. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the pursuit.
MENASHA, Wis. — A suspect is being sought in a Saturday morning stabbing incident in Menasha. The Menasha Police Department was notified at 2:30 a.m. of an active disturbance involving a knife. Two people were found at the scene with non life-threatening stab wounds. They were treated at a...
Two men have been arrested in Manitowoc after reportedly taking a large amount of steel from a local company. Officers were first called to Spartech Polycom on April 29th when roughly $8,700 worth of stainless steel elbows were taken. Then, on June 1st, another $10,800 worth of steel pipes were...
June 4, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police were stopped by a vehicle occupied by two women reporting someone golfing at Hon-E-Kor Country Club moon them as they passed. The ladies didn’t want to file an official report but were shocked and offended by the gesture.
TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY (ST. CROIX COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after being stopped on Interstate 94 near Hammond Friday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 27-year-old Khadijah Locke of Milwaukee was arrested for OWI-1st offense with minors in the...
The Manitowoc Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing case. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $500 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a series of burglaries from some storage units. The most recent...
June 4, 2022 – Village of Richfield, WI – On Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:51 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash in front of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 1234 STH 175 in the Village of Richfield. The initial...
An arrest has been made in connection to the ongoing situation in Kiel. Police Chief Dave Funkhouser reports that the FBI arrested a 34-year-old man in Oceanside California. This man had allegedly made a threat toward a staff member in the Kiel Area School District, but he stressed that this man was not connected to the ongoing bomb threats.
A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
An Appleton woman is dead after she leaped from a moving Sheriff’s Department vehicle. The 43-year-old woman was being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 441 near Racine Street at around 5:30 Monday evening when she was able to escape the moving vehicle. She was...
(KIEL, WI) — A parent of one of three Kiel 8th graders at the center of a Title IX investigation of alleged sexual harassment speaks out on the school district’s decision to end the investigation. School district officials announced late Thursday that the matter is now closed. The...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Green Bay Police Department were able to free a deer that was stuck in a fence. The Green Bay Police Department posted a video on its YouTube page of two officers freeing a deer from a fence. The incident happened on May 30.
