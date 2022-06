Hays County could be the next region in Central Texas to house a massive, full-service film production studio. At tonight’s San Marcos City Council meeting, members are weighing what kind of economic incentives to give the company that wants to build it. But many are concerned that the proposed location is on environmentally sensitive land: a 75-acre slice of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO