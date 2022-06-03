ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kismetic Beer Company Celebrates Its First Round

By Amy Lynch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOLE OESCH and her husband, Ryan, launched Kismetic Beer Company in the Twin Aire 201 Studios building last month, combining the words “kismet” (meant to be) and “kinetic” (energy that a body possesses by...

