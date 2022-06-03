Kismetic Beer Company Celebrates Its First Round

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea, a method of tea brewing that dates back to the 12th century. The preparation, serving and drinking of matcha is ceremonial in China and Japan, but the drink itself has grown in popularity all over the world. Traditionally, the green tea powder is mixed with hot water with a bamboo whisk, and served without milk or sugar, even though it's quite bitter. Here, we blend matcha with oat milk for a light, creamy latte. Rose buds release their fragrance in the warm brew; if you can't find a matcha with rose buds, purchase dried rosebuds separately.
Comments / 0