Courtesy of Nick Saltmarsh (CC 2.0) Between 30% and 40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted, according to the USDA. That has “far-reaching impacts on society” as wholesome food that could be used to feed people in need goes to the landfill instead. Not to mention that throughout the supply chain resources such as land, water, labor, and energy are used for tons upon tons of food that ends up as garbage, the USDA points out.

