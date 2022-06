I’ve been getting an awful lot of requests from folks that want to learn how to hunt. With crazy cost of living increases and meat shortages in the forecast, quite a few people are seeking out the skills to procure their own foodstuffs if the economy further shuts down. Well, this time of year especially, my answer is always the same; learn to hunt a hog. Now, fact is there are few critters that I enjoy hunting more than feral hogs. They are wary enough to be fun, large enough to provide quite a few meals, have no bag limits and in most places can be hunted year-round. But best of all… they are delicious to eat.

