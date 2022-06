HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance video photos of a vehicle that a suspect used to shoot at Houston police officers on Sunday night. Officers were called to a family disturbance at 4500 Idaho Street at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning on the south side of Houston. Police said that as an officer walked toward the street to investigate and saw the white SUV with two men inside driving slowly eastbound, then pointed a weapon at the officer.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO