Man, 61, dies days after found with head injuries on Brooklyn street: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Authorities are investigating after a man died days after he was found with head injuries in Brooklyn, late last month, officials said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man in front of 257 Lexington Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Upon arrival, officers observed 61-year-old Victor Vega lying on the ground, with trauma to the head, officials said.

EMS transported Vega to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead on Monday, May 30.

The Medical Examiner has deemed the incident a Homicide.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation remains ongoing.