Buick reveals production GL8 Century minivan, and you can't have one

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 3 days ago

The futuristic GL8 MPV concept Buick showed late last year in China is headed to production. This jazzed-up people-mover appears to have held true to its concept design, with only a few elements of the exterior getting attention before heading to the assembly...

MotorAuthority

GL8 Century is Buick's new range-topping minivan for China

Buick last week revealed a new minivan for the Chinese market. Called the GL8 Century, it's the new range-topping option in Buick's minivan range in China which already includes the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES and GL8 Legacy models. The GL8 Century features distinct styling first previewed by the GL8 Flagship...
CARS

