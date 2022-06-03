ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First Taste: The Mission's Handroll Project brings affordable fine sushi to our fingertips

By Sydney Fogel
7x7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco sushi lovers most likely know Ju-Ni, the Fulton Street fine omakase restaurant that's been collecting Michelin stars since 2017. It is there that you may settle in for executive chef Geoffrey Lee's exquisite 14-course, $195 tasting of such delicacies as house cured ikura, sustainable bluefin tuna, and wagyu beef....

www.7x7.com

Comments / 0

Related
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

These Restaurants are the Reason San Francisco is so Delicious Right Now

If you've asked anyone who's been to San Francisco, local or visitor, they'll tell you that the culinary scene by the bay has always been the most forward-thinking, creative and delicious in the country. However, with the evergrowing access to sustainable, local food everywhere, the culinary glow of San Francisco has faded over the last few years. Until now. San Francisco has six restaurants in Bon Appetit's top 50, so it's no wonder that the city was recently been named the best food city in the country right now by Bon Appetit. That's more than any other city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

13 Father’s Day Gifts Made in the Bay Area

Barbecue aficionados and first-timers alike will learn a thing or two from pitmaster Matt Horn. The famed Oakland chef's new book, Horn Barbecue: Recipes and Techniques from a Master of the Art of BBQ, is out just in time to make those perfectly smoked spareribs plus all the sides—slaw, mac and cheese, jambalaya, and more—at your next backyard cookout. // $30, quartoknows.com.
OAKLAND, CA
sftravel.com

The Best Area to Stay in San Francisco

We always get the question, "What's the best area to stay in when visiting San Francisco?" Our answer: everywhere. However, depending on what kind of trip you are making and who is coming along, there may be neighborhoods that align better with your plans. This is our attempt to answer in a unique way that burning question we get all too often. Whether you're a foodie, coming up for an event like Pride, visiting with your family, or for any number of other reasons, you'll find a different one in each part of the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
sftravel.com

7 Great Places for Camping in San Francisco and Beyond

San Francisco maybe a bustling city, but it also has its fair share of the great outdoors. If you love camping, then San Francisco is a great city for you. There are many beautiful spots for camping scattered throughout the entire Bay Area. Here are the best places you should consider for camping in San Francisco and beyond.
TheDailyBeast

Berkeley Bakery’s Trademark of ‘Mochi Muffin’ Sparks Meltdown

A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Fingertips#White Wines#Fish#Food Drink#Michelin#Handroll Project#Al
SFStation.com

Sunnyvale Art & Wine Festival 2022

The Sunnyvale Art and Wine Festival is one of the biggest summer events in Silicon Valley for over 40 years. The family-friendly event offers more than 350 food, beverage and art vendors to over 150,000 guests. Attendees can purchase fine art from various artisans, taste the finest selection of wine and beers, and eat a variety of delicious food. The festival also features a classic car show, children carnival rides and a main stage. The festival is hosted by the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce and is located in Sunnyvale, California.
Eater

Slanted Door Is Popping-Up This June in the East Bay

Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
BERKELEY, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco's Must-See Museums

World-class aquariums, interactive science exhibits, and some of the country’s most diverse art collections make San Francisco’s museums a must for any visitor. But it’s not just the collections that are magnificent; critically acclaimed architecture and some of the most breathtaking vistas in the city also make San Francisco’s museums worth the visit. Be sure to see some of the following extraordinary museums now that the arts are open in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Food Service
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco Locals LOVE Teani’s Italian Deli on El Camino Real

South City resident, Wendy Sinclair-Smith, posted this photo and story on our Facebook page which really got many of our neighbors sharing their own thoughts and memories – “I have a picture for you. I was at Teani’s Italian Deli yesterday and visited with the owner Harold and his friends. This building is his childhood home. If you look closely on the Little Lucca’s sandwich shop’s sign you will see it says Teani’s on the top.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

28 Fun Things to Do This Week (6.6.22)

Warr-i-ors! Warr-i-ors! Cheer on the Dubs in the NBA finals this week at watch parties both inside and outside Chase Center. Plus, it's Pride Month. Celebrate with a queer dance party at Temescal Brewing or head to Yountville where the bubbly will be flowing at Chandon's summer garden party. Then, kick off Juneteenth festivitieswith a free festival at the San Francisco Ferry Building. Also, don't miss the return of Bouquets to Art returns to the de Young, West Coast Craft, and much more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Mama Kin and the rebirth of cool in downtown San Jose

Andrew Saman’s band was playing the SoFA Street Fair in downtown San Jose a few years back when he heard the wailing sounds of a saxophone drifting along South First Street. He followed his ears, and they led him to Howard Wiley, who was on stage at Cafe Stritch, the jazz club and restaurant that had become a touchstone in the SoFA district.
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Johnny Doughnuts departs Hayes Valley, hints at new SF location

After five years in Hayes Valley, Johnny Doughnuts has closed at 392 Fulton Street. Given the proximity to the five-year mark, it seems like a lease was probably due for renewal, and the San Rafael-based doughnut operation from founder Craig Blum appears to be seeking space elsewhere. According to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Where to eat in Petaluma? Sal Castaneda has got you covered

PETALUMA, Calif. - If you’ve driven past Petaluma without stopping to eat, you may be missing a town with a lot to offer. The history of Petaluma is in farming and some of those farm to table practices are making a comeback in this town of 60-thousand. The town...
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy